DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist
DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 145.2377
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 131380
CODE: MFDD LN
ISIN: LU0908501132
ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN
