Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.1621

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1258157

CODE: CNAA LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

