Noname Security Announces Ambitious EMEA Channel Strategy to Capitalise on Accelerating Demand for API Security

Dynamic partnerships, alliances, and education programme positions Noname Security's channel to seize application security opportunities as customers pursue public cloud adoption

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noname Security , the leading API security company, today shared its EMEA channel strategy, which builds on significant momentum achieved in the past six months and is led by Ides Vanneuville, recently appointed EMEA Channels & Alliances Director.

Vanneuville is an experienced leader in the cybersecurity market with a strong track record in cybersecurity and solutions engineering, having held a number of senior positions at organisations such as Palo Alto Networks, Nutanix, and Aviatrix.

Demand for API security solutions is accelerating throughout EMEA as businesses continue to transition to public cloud and are increasingly adopting cloud-native development strategies. High-profile API breaches have underlined the critical nature of API security and the need for advanced solutions such as the Noname API Security Platform that accelerate digital transformation while addressing API security risks and vulnerabilities.

This offers a new and growing market for established cybersecurity resellers and new entrants alike.

"I am excited to join Noname Security at a time when the channel is transforming to meet growing demand for the powerful yet easy-to-use API security that our platform delivers," comments Vanneuville. "We are building productive partnerships with traditional cybersecurity companies seeking to expand their offering into the DevSecOps market, along with the innovative application-centric resellers that are carving out opportunities in this space."

Noname Security operates a 100% indirect sales model, and its channel strategy focuses on building out presence across EMEA by securing key partnerships with a range of cybersecurity resellers, consultancies, systems integrators, and distributors.

Since March 2022, Noname Security has signed new partnerships with Oblivion , part of Xebia (Netherlands, Denmark & Germany), NewGens Pte (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand), CyberGate Defense (UAE), Evanssion (Middle East & Africa), Aditinet (Italy), iSOC24 (Benelux) and HighPoint (UK & NL) . These partners join a diverse group of existing partners across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

These partners will be supported by Noname Security's global partner program, which provides the resources they need to address key customer pain points in their region and build sizable revenue opportunities in the API security market. The program is tailored to reflect the variations in maturity and background of the API security market in each geographic area.

"API security is a rapidly evolving area that wraps around the ways APIs are being used in different territories," adds Vanneuville. "For example, the increase in open banking in emerging regions like Turkey is driving demand for API security in that region, and we have new Noname Security partners in place to meet that need. Similarly, the booming m-commerce market in Africa is a valuable target for our partners to focus on. Our program helps partners target these key vertical markets and build a reputation for excellence."

API Security Workshops Provide Essential Partner and Market Education

Noname Security is running a series of workshops to educate the market and channel partners about the importance of protecting APIs against attacks and how to go about it. These are currently available, both virtually and in-person in a variety of worldwide cities, and will help Noname's channel partners as well as their end-users to understand:

The underlying security risks when deploying APIs

Emerging threats facing applications and APIs

Techniques used to exploit vulnerable APIs

How Noname Security monitors API traffic for anomalies.

"These educational workshops form an important part of Noname's go-to-market strategy," concludes Vanneuville. "An educated market is a receptive market, and with these workshops we aim to ensure that customers and partners fully understand the urgency of securing APIs in order to protect core revenue streams against disruptive attackers. This is a relatively new area, but one that is of critical importance for the success and stability of modern enterprises as the cloud transition continues and born-in-the-cloud businesses ramp up innovation and expansion."

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars: posture management, runtime security and API security testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Palo Alto, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noname-security-announces-ambitious-emea-channel-strategy-to-capitalise-on-accelerating-demand-for-api-security-301666013.html