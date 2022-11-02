CFI Financial Group Partners with Mubadala World Tennis Championship

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group, a globally regulated trading provider enabling next-generation access to global financial markets, has announced a new partnership with the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, taking place in Abu Dhabi, from the 16th - 18th December 2022.





As well as being a world-class sporting event attracting the biggest names in tennis, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship is committed to the growth of tennis across the region and inspiring the next generation of tennis superstars. As a cutting-edge market leader who aims to empower, the partnership between CFI Financial Group and the Mubadala World Tennis Championship carries synergies that transcend away from the tennis court and adds a world-class, pioneering sporting event to CFI's portfolio of market-leading partnerships.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, commented: "We are delighted to partner with the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in a strategic move. CFI is always eager to work with the leading national institutions to develop sports in the UAE. This Championship is regarded as a role model when it comes to encouraging talented athletes, men, and women, to keep shining. And, with this alliance, we look forward to making a positive impact on the local community in UAE while promoting tennis, one of the most popular sports in the world and widely recognized among our clients.

The tournament is scheduled to host its 14th edition in December, and, over the years, the line-up has featured some of the best players in the world including multiple Grand Slam champions and Olympic Gold medalists. The event's long history and success are what CFI and the Mubadala World Tennis Championship have in common, and collaboration was a natural step.

John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, said: "We strive to create meaningful, innovative partnerships with organizations that share the values of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, and are delighted to welcome CFI Financial Group to our network of global partners. Through this partnership, we look forward to showcasing CFI's vision to our international audience in Abu Dhabi and tennis fans around the world."

About CFI Financial Group

CFI Financial Group, a leading multi-asset broker specializing in online trading, operates globally with eight international licenses from top-tier regulatory bodies such as the FCA in the United Kingdom, CySEC in Cyprus, and the DFSA in UAE, to name a few. The group provides clients with direct access to global financial markets.

CFI Financial Group has a premium position in the MENA region and is expanding in emerging markets such as LATAM and Africa.

About Mubadala World Tennis Championship

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship was launched in 2008 by Flash Entertainment, the region's leading events consultancy, in partnership with IMG. Now celebrating its 14th edition, it will take place from December 16-18, 2022, at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Beyond the three-day tournament, the Championship is committed to creating a legacy for tennis in the UAE through various community programmes that raise awareness of the benefits of tennis and the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle.

About Flash Entertainment

Flash Entertainment is the Middle East's leading entertainment company pioneering the future of events and experiences across sporting events, music concerts, community events and more.

Since launching in 2008, Flash Entertainment has built a peerless global reputation by always putting fans first - hosting hundreds of major concerts, major sporting events and community and cultural events across thousands of event days for more than 10 million people.

A key partner in the development of Abu Dhabi tourism and entertainment sector, developing and producing memorable experiences for fans and partners alike.

Flash?Entertainment manages a multi-million-dirham portfolio of assets, including the Etihad Park and the multi-purpose state-of-the-art Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

For more information visit www.flashentertainment.com

