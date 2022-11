Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed contract renewals with more than 50 customers worldwide for Plurilock's recently acquired CloudCodes product in September and October 2022.

These customers are based in various regions around the world including South Asia, Asia Pacific, Latin America and North America. In addition, these customers consist of organizations from different key industry segments such as airlines, eCommerce logistics, online ticketing platforms, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and defence. According to the term of the contracts, each customer is offered the opportunity to upgrade their existing subscriptions to the enterprise plans for Plurilock's CloudCodes product and license other Plurilock proprietary software solutions, namely DEFEND.

Plurilock's CloudCodes offering provides one of the most comprehensive cloud security solutions that includes Single Sign On, Identity Access Management, Access Control and Cloud DLP. This enables customers to add a layer of important security controls on top of their enterprise SaaS applications such as Google Workspace, Office 365, Salesforce, Servicenow and more. As a result, this solution enables organizations to protect against unauthorized access to their enterprise data on the cloud and prevent data leakage from their messaging and collaboration platform.

"We are pleased to see multiple existing customers renewing their contracts for Plurilock's CloudCodes solution, which highlights the robustness of this cloud security product," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "These contract renewals represent a milestone for us following the acquisition of certain assets from CloudCodes that has enabled us to expand our distribution channels and develop new business relationships with customers worldwide. As we continue to build more customer traction for the CloudCodes offering, we intend to unlock new synergies and cross-sell other high-margin proprietary products such as DEFEND to existing customers."

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

