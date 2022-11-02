Parsons Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights



Revenue increases 19% year-over-year to $1,134 million, includes organic growth of 11%

Organic revenue growth driven by both segments: Critical Infrastructure 13% and Federal Solutions 10%

Net income increases 53% to $30 million

Adjusted EBITDA increases 22% to $103 million

Cash flow from operations increases 59% year-over-year, and 28% for the first nine months of 2022

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x on contract awards growth of 21%

Increasing midpoints of 2022 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow guidance ranges



CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

CEO Commentary

"We delivered strong third quarter financial results, with record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA," said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer. "We are executing against our strategy and benefiting from our portfolio that is well-aligned to important macroenvironment trends in two well-funded and growing markets. We will continue to invest in our people and technologies to drive future shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021)

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $178 million, or 19%, to $1,134 million. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 11% due to the ramp-up of work on existing and new contracts and strong hiring. The company's Xator acquisition contributed approximately $71 million of revenue in the third quarter of 2022. Operating income increased 61% to $64 million primarily due to strong revenue growth while managing costs, lower acquisition amortization expenses, and contributions from Xator. Net income increased 53% to $30 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.27 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.18 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the third quarter of 2022 was $103 million, an 22% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.1% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 8.8% in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EPS was $0.48 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.44 in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increases were driven primarily by strong operating leverage and contributions from Xator.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Federal Solutions Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021)

Three Months Ended Growth Nine Months Ended Growth September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 620,416 $ 499,291 $ 121,125 24 % $ 1,649,601 $ 1,394,035 $ 255,566 18 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,111 $ 46,559 $ 14,552 31 % $ 151,560 $ 111,195 $ 40,365 36 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.9 % 9.3 % 0.6 % 6 % 9.2 % 8.0 % 1.2 % 15 %

Third quarter 2022 revenue increased $121 million, or 24%, compared to the prior year period due to organic growth of 10% and approximately $71 million from Xator. Organic revenue growth was primarily driven by increased activity on existing contracts and the ramp-up of recent contract awards.

Third quarter 2022 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $15 million, or 31%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.9% from 9.3% in the prior year period. These increases were driven primarily by strong revenue growth while continuing to control costs.

Critical Infrastructure Segment

Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021)

Three Months Ended Growth Nine Months Ended Growth September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 513,954 $ 456,759 $ 57,195 13 % $ 1,442,559 $ 1,316,068 $ 126,491 10 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,576 $ 37,833 $ 3,743 10 % $ 102,789 $ 107,623 $ (4,834 ) -4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.1 % 8.3 % -0.2 % -2 % 7.1 % 8.2 % -1.1 % -13 %

Third quarter 2022 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased $57 million, or 13% (all organic), compared to the prior year period primarily by increased activity on existing contracts, the ramp-up of recent contract awards, and increased worldwide hiring activity.

Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $4 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 8.1% from 8.3% in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by strong revenue growth, partially offset by lower equity in earnings.

Third Quarter 2022 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio (third quarter): 1.1x on net bookings of $1.3 billion

Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.0x on net bookings of $4.0 billion.

Total backlog: $8.2 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities: Third quarter 2022: $123 million compared to $77 million in third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, cash flow from operating activities was $148 million, compared to $116 million in the prior year period.

Net Debt: Cash and cash equivalents were $148 million and total debt was $695 million. The company's net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was 1.6x. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.



Significant Contract Wins

Parsons continues to win large strategic single and multiple-award contracts in well-funded areas of national security and critical infrastructure importance.

Awarded a $121 million option year on our Combatant Commands Cyber Mission Support contract, where we provide offensive and defensive cyber operations, and open-source intelligence in support of joint all-domain operations.

Awarded $120 million of new work under two contracts to support the development of two major industrial cities in the Middle East. On these giga-projects, we only booked the first phase of each contract.

Awarded $117 million of new project work under the FAA's Technical Support Services contract to provide engineering, construction oversight, installation, and technical services. Over $70 million of the growth on this contract was funded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Awarded a $104 million TEAMS Next Facilities Lifecycle Management re-compete contract to provide advisory and technical services support to the Missile Defense Agency.

Award a $75 million contract extension by a classified customer to provide comprehensive cyber vulnerability assessments for weapons systems.

Awarded a new $24 million dollar task order for a military service branch to perform remedial investigations and feasibility studies where PFAS and other contaminant releases have occurred. Our Parsons emerging contaminant team has been aggressively pursuing opportunities and building market share with a total of over $40 million in new contract wins over the last nine months.

Awarded prime positions on three multiple-award IDIQ contacts. The first one is a classified contract to provide offensive cyber operations with a $5 billion ceiling value over 10 years. The second IDIQ win is for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Assessment, Exercise, and Modeling and Simulation Support contract with a $850 million ceiling over 10 years. The third IDIQ is for the Huntsville U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center. This contract to provide electronic security systems design and maintenance has a $675 million ceiling value over seven years.



Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The company is increasing the midpoints of its fiscal year 2022 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow guidance ranges to reflect its strong third quarter operating performance and its outlook for the remainder of the year. The table below summarizes the company's fiscal year 2022 guidance.

Current Fiscal Year

2022 Guidance Prior Fiscal Year

2022 Guidance Revenue $4.05 billion - $4.20 billion $3.95 billion - $4.15 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $340 million - $360 million $330 million - $360 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $255 million - $275 million $240 million - $280 million

Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2022.

Parsons will host a conference call today, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results for its third quarter 2022.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenue $ 1,134,370 $ 956,050 $ 3,092,160 $ 2,710,103 Direct cost of contracts 872,423 734,652 2,388,095 2,084,062 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (974 ) 9,570 10,237 26,528 Selling, general and administrative expenses 196,960 191,231 581,969 566,991 Operating income 64,013 39,737 132,333 85,578 Interest income 382 65 618 315 Interest expense (6,323 ) (4,052 ) (14,786 ) (13,503 ) Other income (expense), net (685 ) 184 (304 ) (1,202 ) Total other income (expense) (6,626 ) (3,803 ) (14,472 ) (14,390 ) Income before income tax expense 57,387 35,934 117,861 71,188 Income tax expense (13,792 ) (9,165 ) (27,643 ) (18,378 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 43,595 26,769 90,218 52,810 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (14,024 ) (7,411 ) (21,685 ) (17,711 ) Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 29,571 $ 19,358 $ 68,533 $ 35,099 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.19 $ 0.66 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.62 $ 0.33

Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 103,608 102,478 103,684 102,464 Stock-based awards 918 752 747 638 Convertible senior notes 8,917 8,917 8,917 8,917 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 113,443 112,147 113,348 112,018

Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 29,571 19,358 68,533 35,099 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment 545 534 1,627 1,593 Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 30,116 19,892 70,160 36,692

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share information)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $62,544 and $78,514 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 147,539 $ 342,608 Restricted cash and investments - 1,275 Accounts receivable, net (including $187,482 and $140,266 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net) 710,721 598,311 Contract assets (including $11,665 and $8,779 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 642,264 579,216 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $6,870 and $18,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 110,274 110,941 Total current assets 1,610,798 1,632,351 Property and equipment, net (including $1,987 and $1,721 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net) 94,518 104,196 Right of use assets, operating leases 161,602 182,672 Goodwill 1,661,107 1,412,690 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 99,424 110,688 Intangible assets, net 273,442 207,821 Deferred tax assets 139,890 134,393 Other noncurrent assets 54,209 46,129 Total assets $ 4,094,990 $ 3,830,940 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $61,545 and $78,558 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 200,847 $ 196,286 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $83,831 and $82,746 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 682,677 599,089 Contract liabilities (including $18,376 and $14,333 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 197,749 171,671 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases 59,056 55,902 Income taxes payable 9,150 7,836 Total current liabilities 1,149,479 1,030,784 Long-term employee incentives 15,637 15,997 Long-term debt 694,718 591,922 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases 121,172 148,893 Deferred tax liabilities 10,409 11,400 Other long-term liabilities 98,483 94,832 Total liabilities 2,089,898 1,893,828 Contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,087,771 and 146,276,880 shares issued; 39,326,392 and 33,331,494 public shares outstanding; 64,144,230 and 70,328,237 ESOP shares outstanding 146,088 146,277 Treasury stock, 42,617,149 shares at cost (867,391 ) (867,391 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,678,653 2,684,979 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 15,008 (53,529 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,292 ) (9,568 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity 1,953,066 1,900,768 Noncontrolling interests 52,026 36,344 Total shareholders' equity 2,005,092 1,937,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,094,990 $ 3,830,940

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 90,218 $ 52,810 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 90,668 106,540 Amortization of debt issue costs 1,959 2,173 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (261 ) 357 Provision for doubtful accounts (3 ) 8 Deferred taxes (6,334 ) (4,369 ) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses 3,502 3,107 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (10,237 ) (26,528 ) Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 25,626 20,547 Stock-based compensation 14,991 15,544 Contributions of treasury stock 41,980 41,312 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated

joint ventures: Accounts receivable (90,913 ) 70,355 Contract assets (62,861 ) 13,262 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,772 (19,596 ) Accounts payable (918 ) (39,341 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,220 (86,402 ) Contract liabilities 26,665 (16,294 ) Income taxes 1,160 (498 ) Other long-term liabilities (5,866 ) (17,273 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 148,368 115,714 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (19,784 ) (12,803 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 573 1,049 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (379,272 ) (197,672 ) Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (13,637 ) (36,102 ) Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 9,443 729 Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - 14,335 Net cash used in investing activities (402,677 ) (230,464 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement 680,900 - Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement (579,700 ) (50,000 ) Payments for debt costs and credit agreement (870 ) (1,937 ) Payments for acquired warrants (11,243 ) - Contributions by noncontrolling interests 8,299 1,688 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (14,290 ) (37,246 ) Repurchases of common stock (19,500 ) (8,701 ) Taxes paid on vested stock (6,135 ) (2,242 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,724 2,773 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 60,185 (95,665 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (2,220 ) (97 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (196,344 ) (210,512 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 343,883 487,215 End of period $ 147,539 $ 276,703

Contract Awards

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Federal Solutions $ 685,599 $ 560,733 $ 1,535,041 $ 2,203,767 Critical Infrastructure 572,657 482,836 1,631,982 1,532,359 Total Awards $ 1,258,256 $ 1,043,569 $ 3,167,023 $ 3,736,126

Backlog

(in thousands)

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,448,615 $ 1,471,631 Unfunded 3,656,421 4,149,903 Total Federal Solutions 5,105,036 5,621,534 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 3,066,325 2,893,008 Unfunded 57,628 69,997 Total Critical Infrastructure 3,123,953 2,963,005 Total Backlog $ 8,228,989 $ 8,584,539

Book-To-Bill Ratio1:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Federal Solutions 1.1 1.1 0.9 1.6 Critical Infrastructure 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 Overall 1.1 1.1 1.0 1.4

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company's business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons's performance during the periods presented and the company's ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 29,571 $ 19,358 $ 68,533 $ 35,099 Interest expense, net 5,941 3,987 14,168 13,188 Income tax provision (benefit) 13,792 9,165 27,643 18,378 Depreciation and amortization (a) 29,578 37,232 90,668 106,540 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,024 7,411 21,685 17,711 Equity-based compensation 7,125 3,224 15,814 15,125 Transaction-related costs (b) 2,563 2,537 14,486 9,269 Restructuring (c) - 357 213 507 Other (d) 93 1,121 1,139 3,001 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,687 $ 84,392 $ 254,349 $ 218,818





(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, is $25.3 million and $77.4 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.3 million and $13.3 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, is $32.4 million and $92.6 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.8 million and $14.0 million, respectively, in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. (b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives. (d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(in thousands)

Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 61,004 $ 46,481 $ 151,287 $ 110,963 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 107 78 273 232 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 61,111 $ 46,559 $ 151,560 $ 111,195 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 27,545 30,371 81,020 89,845 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,031 7,462 21,769 17,778 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 41,576 $ 37,833 $ 102,789 $ 107,623 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 102,687 $ 84,392 $ 254,349 $ 218,818

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation

(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 29,571 $ 19,358 $ 68,533 $ 35,099 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 19,071 27,039 58,875 76,048 Equity-based compensation 7,125 3,224 15,814 15,125 Transaction-related costs (a) 2,563 2,537 14,486 9,269 Restructuring (b) - 357 213 507 Other (c) 93 1,121 1,139 3,001 Tax effect on adjustments (8,361 ) (8,595 ) (23,887 ) (25,967 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 50,062 45,041 135,173 113,082 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 103,608 102,478 103,684 102,464 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (d) 104,526 103,230 104,431 103,101 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 1.30 $ 1.10 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.48 $ 0.44 $ 1.29 $ 1.10





(a) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (b) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives (c) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature. (d) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge.





_____________________

1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.