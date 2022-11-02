Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5GN ISIN: US05368X1028 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
01.11.22
21:00 Uhr
9,050 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIDXCHANGE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2022 | 11:34
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AvidXchange Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

--Third quarter 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA results ahead of internal forecast driven by transaction growth, efficiencies and operating expense control

--Comparable (quarter over-quarter) third quarter 2022 revenue growth 26.4% led chiefly by sustained transaction growth and transaction yield

--Comparable revenue growth coupled with gross profit expansion aided by transaction yield & operational efficiency as well as operating expense leverage results in lower net losses

--Raising 2022 business outlook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"As we anniversary our first year as a publicly traded company, we are extremely pleased with the consistent execution of our operational and financial strategies. We continue to leverage our investments in our product roadmap to drive revenue growth while taking continuous action on optimizing our operating costs. With the macro-economic backdrop still volatile, we remain cautiously optimistic as we look to close the year on a strong note. We believe our value proposition of accounts payable and payments automation offers significant benefits to our buyer and supplier customers across all economic cycles. With quantifiable ROI on costs and revenues, it should have strong resonance among customers particularly amid these uncertain times," said Michael Praeger, CEO & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $82.4 million, an increase of 26.4% year-over-year, compared with $65.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net loss was $(25.4) million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(35.5) million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $(11.6) million, compared with a Non-GAAP net loss of $(15.3) million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP gross profit was $47.6 million, or 57.8% of total revenue, compared with $34.3 million, or 52.7% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit was $53.5 million, or 65.0% of total revenue, compared with $39.5 million, or 60.6% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.7) million compared with $(6.0) million in the third quarter of 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics."

Third Quarter 2022 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:

  • Total transactions processed in the third quarter of 2022 was 18.0 million, an increase of 11.9% from 16.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total payment volume in the third quarter of 2022 was $18.1 billion, an increase of 29.4% from $14.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Transaction yield in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.57, an increase of 12.8% from $4.05 in the third quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

As of November 2, 2022, AvidXchange anticipates its revised Full Year 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):                                                

  Current
FY 2022 Guidance		Previous
FY 2022 Guidance		 
 Revenue$314.0 - $315.0$308.0 - $310.0 
 Adjusted EBITDA(1)$(18.0) - $(19.0)$(27.0) - $(29.0) 

      (1)   A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Teleconference Information

AvidXchange will discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results during a teleconference today, November 2, 2022, at 10:00 ET. The call will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on AvidXchange's website. In addition to the conference call, supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange's website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable ("AP") automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange's software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: "anticipate,"  "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this press release related to our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022, statements related to our product roadmap and cost optimization efforts, the opportunities for rapid and quantifiable ROI on costs and revenue for our customers, the resilience of our business mode, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature.  These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. 

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, without limitation, AvidXchange's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.  Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Loss.

A "non-GAAP financial measure" refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Loss in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Loss as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, provision for income taxes and charitable contributions of common stock.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results, and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

Investor Contact:

Subhaash Kumar
Skumar1@avidxchange.com
813.760.2309

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Revenues $82,411  $65,176  $230,175  $179,144 
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense)  29,890   25,792   86,676   71,343 
Operating expenses                
Sales and marketing  20,241   16,118   57,928   44,176 
Research and development  21,997   15,672   62,176   43,225 
General and administrative  24,042   15,564   62,704   45,498 
Impairment and write-off of intangible assets  -   -   -   574 
Depreciation and amortization  8,365   8,164   24,384   22,334 
Total operating expenses  74,645   55,518   207,192   155,807 
Loss from operations  (22,124)  (16,134)  (63,693)  (48,006)
Other income (expense)                
Interest income  2,031   35   2,906   332 
Interest expense  (5,209)  (4,874)  (15,261)  (14,985)
Change in fair value of derivative instrument  -   (14,552)  -   (14,690)
Charge for amending financing advisory engagement letter - related party  -   -   -   (50,000)
Other expenses  (3,178)  (19,391)  (12,355)  (79,343)
Loss before income taxes  (25,302)  (35,525)  (76,048)  (127,349)
Income tax expense  69   2   207   203 
Net loss $(25,371) $(35,527) $(76,255) $(127,552)
Accretion of convertible preferred stock  -   (5,012)  -   (14,417)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(25,371) $(40,539) $(76,255) $(141,969)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.13) $(0.71) $(0.39) $(2.60)
Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  198,234,392   57,174,627   197,710,104   54,617,200 

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of September 30,  As of December 31, 
  2022  2021 
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $411,081  $562,817 
Restricted funds held for customers  927,743   1,242,346 
Marketable securities  97,276   - 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,663 and $2,283, respectively  39,716   30,965 
Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $1,483 and $1,105, respectively  13,210   11,520 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  12,573   10,237 
Total current assets  1,501,599   1,857,885 
Property and equipment, net  104,869   106,227 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  5,300   3,278 
Deferred customer origination costs, net  28,342   28,276 
Goodwill  165,921   165,921 
Intangible assets, net  101,523   100,455 
Other noncurrent assets and deposits  5,252   4,261 
Total assets $1,912,806  $2,266,303 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $16,542  $17,142 
Accrued expenses  66,914   56,082 
Payment service obligations  927,743   1,242,346 
Deferred revenue  11,212   9,530 
Current portion of contingent consideration  -   688 
Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases  568   670 
Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases  1,334   1,048 
Current maturities of long-term debt  4,800   4,800 
Total current liabilities  1,029,113   1,332,306 
Long-term liabilities        
Deferred revenue, less current  18,156   20,350 
Contingent consideration, less current portion  70   70 
Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities  61,853   61,172 
Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities  5,019   3,448 
Long-term debt  123,195   119,880 
Other long-term liabilities  3,059   6,022 
Total liabilities  1,240,465   1,543,248 
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders' equity        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021  -   - 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 198,488,663 and 196,804,844 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  198   197 
Additional paid-in capital  1,620,949   1,594,780 
Accumulated deficit  (948,806)  (871,922)
Total stockholders' equity  672,341   723,055 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,912,806  $2,266,303 

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2022  2021 
Cash flows from operating activities       
Net loss$(76,255) $(127,552)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities       
Depreciation and amortization expense 24,384   22,334 
Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,018   1,018 
Provision for doubtful accounts 3,751   1,075 
Stock-based compensation 23,767   3,109 
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration -   140 
Accrued interest 1,765   811 
Loss on fixed asset disposal 36   3 
Noncash expense on contract modification - related party -   50,000 
Impairment and write-off on intangible and right-of-use-assets -   574 
Amortization of investments held to maturity (1,123)  - 
Fair value adjustment to derivative instrument -   14,690 
Deferred income taxes 162   162 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities       
Accounts receivable (9,493)  (3,730)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,337)  (4,254)
Other noncurrent assets (1,061)  (2,593)
Deferred customer origination costs (66)  (2,185)
Accounts payable 167   (11,640)
Deferred revenue (511)  13,801 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,097   3,401 
Operating lease liabilities (165)  (479)
Total adjustments 46,391   86,237 
Net cash used in operating activities (29,864)  (41,315)
Cash flows from investing activities       
Purchase of short-term investments held to maturity (310,025)  - 
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments held to maturity 213,872   - 
Purchases of equipment (2,677)  (939)
Purchases of real estate (767)  - 
Purchases of intangible assets (20,363)  (12,582)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment -   5 
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired -   (45,963)
Contingent consideration and deferred obligation payments near acquisition date -   (1,292)
Supplier advances, net (4,699)  (3,467)
Net cash used in investing activities (124,659)  (64,238)
Cash flows from financing activities       
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 2,367   2,288 
Principal payments on finance leases (666)  (872)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 828   2,623 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 602   - 
Payment of contingent consideration at acquisition date fair value (344)  - 
Payment service obligations (314,603)  733,153 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (311,816)  737,192 
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers (466,339)  631,639 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers       
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year 1,805,163   390,078 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of period$1,338,824  $1,021,717 
Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities       
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations$689  $174 
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations 2,831   877 
Common stock issued in business combination -   31,000 
Common stock issued as contingent consideration 344   500 
Initial fair value of contingent consideration and deferred payment obligation at acquisition date -   2,672 
Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses 1   93 
Interest paid on notes payable 8,134   7,619 
Interest paid on finance leases 4,323   5,537 
Options issued in connection with bonus compensation -   48 

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2022  2021  2022  2021 
Reconciliation from Revenue to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin:               
Total revenues$82,411  $65,176  $230,175  $179,144 
Expenses:               
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) (29,890)  (25,792)  (86,676)  (71,343)
Depreciation and amortization expense (4,924)  (5,068)  (13,930)  (14,171)
GAAP Gross profit$47,597  $34,316  $129,569  $93,630 
Adjustments:               
Stock-based compensation expense 1,010   90   3,130   230 
Depreciation and amortization expense 4,924   5,068   13,930   14,171 
Non-GAAP gross profit$53,531  $39,474  $146,629  $108,031 
GAAP Gross margin 57.8%  52.7%  56.3%  52.3%
Non-GAAP gross margin 65.0%  60.6%  63.7%  60.3%
                
Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss:               
Net loss$(25,371) $(35,527) $(76,255) $(127,552)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,623   3,676   10,952   9,181 
Impairment and write-off of intangible assets -   -   -   574 
Provision for income taxes 69   2   207   203 
Stock-based compensation expense 8,718   1,157   23,767   3,109 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs 3   662   280   3,708 
Change in fair value of derivative instrument -   14,552   -   14,690 
Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations (1) 1,343   174   1,286   50,224 
Total net adjustments 13,756   20,223   36,492   81,689 
Non-GAAP net loss$(11,615) $(15,304) $(39,763) $(45,863)
                
Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:               
Net loss$(25,371) $(35,527) $(76,255) $(127,552)
Depreciation and amortization 8,365   8,164   24,384   22,334 
Impairment and write-off of intangible assets -   -   -   574 
Interest income (2,031)  (35)  (2,906)  (332)
Interest expense 5,209   4,874   15,261   14,985 
Provision for income taxes 69   2   207   203 
Stock-based compensation expense 8,718   1,157   23,767   3,109 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs 3   662   280   3,708 
Change in fair value of derivative instrument -   14,552   -   14,690 
Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations (1) 1,343   174   1,286   50,224 
Adjusted EBITDA$(3,695) $(5,977) $(13,976) $(18,057)
                
Reconciliation from Revenue Growth to Organic Revenue Growth:               
Revenues$82,411  $65,176  $230,175  $179,144 
Less: Revenues from acquisitions (2) (523)  -   (8,671)  - 
Organic revenues$81,888  $65,176  $221,504  $179,144 
Revenue growth 26.4%      28.5%    
Organic revenue growth 25.6%      23.6%    
(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes $1,621 of restructuring costs and a benefit of $308 for a liability release related to the FastPay acquisition that closed in July 2021. 
  
(2) Acquisitions include FastPay and PayClearly, which were not in the prior year comparable periods. 

AVIDXCHANGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.