

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP):



Earnings: $16.8 million in Q3 vs. -$86.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.38 in Q3 vs. -$1.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.8 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



Revenue: $302.8 million in Q3 vs. $376.9 million in the same period last year.



