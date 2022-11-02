BrainFirm launches a new sustainability check service for your business partners in Japan

BrainFirm Co., Ltd., the only Japanese consulting firm that received the Platinum Rating of EcoVadis, started providing companies doing business in Japan with sustainability consultancy.

In the current global market, multinational corporations must manage the potential business risks of foreign markets. But it is difficult to assess potential risks and take appropriate measures to control the risks in foreign markets. Moreover, especially in Japan, there are unique risks such as weak corporate governance, an immature management system, difficulty in English communication, and illogical business customs. Therefore, BrainFirm will provide consultancy services to companies concerned about sustainability issues of their operations, supply chains, or business partners in Japan.

BrainFirm will provide the following companies with tailor-made solutions.

The company that has concern about a low EcoVadis score for its business partner in Japan

The company that wants to improve the EcoVadis score of its subsidiary in Japan

The company that wants to provide help with its subsidiary in Japan to improve the quality of disclosure about climate change

The company that has any concerns about human rights issues related to a Japanese company it wants to start a business with

Satomi Shintani, the president of BrainFirm, said: "We are the only Japanese consulting firm that received the Platinum Rating of EcoVadis and also the climate change consultancy solution provider of CDP in Japan. In addition, we have accumulated expertise in public-private partnership (PPP) and ample experience in consultancy for municipalities and private corporations during the last 25 years. Therefore we have a distinguished performance record and expertise in sustainability activities."

BrainFirm's main consulting services:

EcoVadis Score Improvement

BrainFirm helps customers improve their EcoVadis score and rating. In addition, BrainFirm has accumulated consulting experience and expertise in Japanese unique business customs. Therefore BrainFirm can advise corporations on what they should do in Japan.

A sustainability-related survey in Japan

Upon a client's request, BrainFirm will conduct an on-site survey in Japan and provide a report on sustainability-related issues, such as the human rights due diligence performance of operations and business partners in Japan.

