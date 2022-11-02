

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $297.8 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $266.6M, or $1.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $357.0 million or $2.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $6.22 billion from $5.30 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $297.8 Mln. vs. $266.6M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.17 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q3): $6.22 Bln vs. $5.30 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CDW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de