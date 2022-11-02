

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $135.80 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $65.44 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132.4 million or $2.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.9% to $1.36 billion from $951.48 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $135.80 Mln. vs. $65.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.50 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q3): $1.36 Bln vs. $951.48 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLEAN HARBORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de