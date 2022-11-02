As part of FansUnite's operational optimization strategy, Thimba Media will oversee all marketing and customer acquisition operations for Vamosgg.com, starting in December 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a partnership with Thimba Media Limited ("Thimba Media"), a leading acquisition marketing and business process services provider for iGaming.

Thimba Media has offices in Ireland, United Kingdom, South Africa, Serbia, Malta and the Netherlands and delivers over 15,000 new depositing customers monthly to key partners worldwide. According to terms of the partnership, Thimba Media will oversee FansUnite's marketing and customer acquisition operations for the Company's Latin American-focused B2C betting site, Vamosgg.com, starting in December 2022.

As part of the partnership, FansUnite will be powering the platform from a technology perspective, while Thimba Media will be in charge of driving new depositing customers to the sportsbook. Both companies will receive a revenue share based on net gaming revenue. Overall, this partnership will allow FansUnite to reduce its marketing costs, while being able to grow its user base through Thimba Media's customer acquisition operations.

This partnership was secured as part of FansUnite's operational optimization strategy to accelerate its revenue growth. The Company plans to continue streamlining its business and allocating more resources to its B2B segment and other divisions of its business which generates significant revenue and high gross margins.

"As part of our strategy to focus on key revenue segments of our business, we entered into this partnership with Thimba Media to optimize our operations for Vamosgg.com," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Thimba Media has garnered a reputation for being a premier affiliate marketing company in the global iGaming market and we look forward to working with them in securing new customers for our B2C platform, which will enable us to focus on our core business verticals of FansUnite."

About FansUnite

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite's one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian esportsbook VamosGG. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused AmAff, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, and BetPrep.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward- looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events such as; FansUnite's ability to fulfill technology needs with its platform; business development plans of FansUnite; legal framework; the Company's unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of FansUnite to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 27, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related to global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and influence of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not undertake to update or revise any forward- looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable.

