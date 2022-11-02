

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for October is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency fell against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 147.05 against the yen, 0.9961 against the franc, 1.1507 against the pound and 0.9898 against the euro at 8:10 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de