Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY CORP. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K-FF) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Lithium Property (the "Bouvier Property"). The Bouvier Property consists of two (2) mineral claims comprising approximately 85 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada.

Under the terms of the LOI, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Property by paying the Company C$275,000 at the closing of the definitive agreement. The Company has granted Mining Equities an exclusive due diligence period of forty-five (45) days in consideration of a non-refundable payment of C$1,000. Completion of the transaction is subject to a satisfactory due diligence period.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland.

