Mittwoch, 02.11.2022

WKN: A142W0 ISIN: IS0000026193 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMINN HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMINN HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.11.2022 | 13:41
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on
October 28, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital
on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of November 7, 2022. 

ISIN                     IS0000026193   
Company name                 Síminn hf.    
Total share capital before the reduction   ISK 7.300.000.000
Reduction in share capital          ISK 2.900.000.000
Total share capital following the reduction ISK 4.400.000.000
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.      
Symbol                    SIMINN      
Orderbook ID                 113958
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
