Successful Trial with Fortune 500 Technology Leader Results in New Annual TotalSocial Data Analytics Platform Licensing Subscription

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new annual PaaS licensing contract signing by its wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs Inc. Following a successful digital advertising performance measurement study (as previously announced on October 11th, 2022), this global leader in diverse technologies has now signed an annual PaaS licensing contract valued at more than CAD $290,000.

This new PaaS licensing contract represents a deeper and longer-term commitment from one of the largest global technology conglomerates in the world. As reported, this new key account is a Nasdaq listed multinational technology company with a market capital of over US $1 trillion and a diversified holdings that includes global leaders in the technology and media entertainment sectors. Subsidiaries include leading brands in the online advertising, cloud computing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, OTT, web video streaming, consumer electronics, web application and processing software markets.

After an extensive review process, TotalSocial® was selected to be part an integral of this client's global brand scorecard and tracking. Engagement Labs Inc. is now the only external analytics technologies provider to deliver data on behalf of this client.

The TotalSocial® platform license provides comprehensive and continuous access to a unique proprietary technology designed to gather and analyze online and offline consumer data. TotalSocial® boasts an extensive database which has been collecting high-quality quantitative and qualitative consumer data on over 600 global brands (include the top Fortune 500), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for over a decade. Target datasets are analyzed, charted, and presented in a dashboard flightdeck that score key brand equity and competitive positioning metrics, in real-time, across a wide range of parameters, for powerful insights to enhance future brand marketing tactics.

"The ultimate compliment to the value of TotalSocial® is to evolve a Fortune 500 brand from a trial-based client to a long-term licensee. Long-term renewals and full PaaS license onboarding from project work and trials have been an effective strategy for revenue growth. This new PaaS licensing contract demonstrates the effectiveness of the TotalSocial® platform in providing clients with a comprehensive understanding of consumer engagement. We are pleased to evolve our partnership with this industry leader and to provide our unique methodologies to enhance their internal data. Understanding the totality of conversations around brand equity and competitive forces, both online and offline, provides clients with invaluable empirical data that deliver critical business insights and shape competitive marketing strategies like no other platform in the marketplace," reports Steven Brown, CRO of Engagement Labs.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® analytics software, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

XXX

For more information on DGTL Holdings Inc. contact;

John Belfontaine

CEO and Chairman

DGTL Holdings Inc.

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

-----

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media software and managed service business lines. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level PaaS (platform-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry, and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its F500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics, and distribution-based social management PaaS. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142791