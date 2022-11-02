SEO Rockstars: Magic PR Wins Quick Draw Keyword Ranking Contest

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / On Tuesday, September 20th, Dori Friend, the creator of the annual US event, SEO Rockstars, waved the starting flag for the biggest companies and renowned individuals within the SEO industry to take part in her 'quick draw' contest.

Designed for SEO experts to test their skills and battle it out for the prestigious first-place title, contestants were given nothing more than a designated keyword and were then left to use all their knowledge and skills to out-rank their competitors on Google.

With unique tailoring of US distribution by region, state, or by city, that allows them to laser target any press release for any local business (or in this case, competition), boost ranking, while still maintaining an end user focus, Magic PR proved once again why they are one of the leading SEO companies in the UK and ranked at number 1.

Industry Leaders

SEO Rockstars will be held from the 10th to the 12th of November in Dallas, Texas, and since its launch 11 years ago, is designed to be an annual gathering of industry experts from all over the world to share priceless advice from a range of key SEO areas.

The event is committed to being 100% no pitch and to giving those attending a plethora of new techniques, advice, and ideas to boost their SEO knowledge and standing, while also providing them with the unique opportunity to make important business connections.

This year, along with the 'quick draw' competition, SEO Rockstars have two more exciting SEO contests lined up, the 'Double Fisted Fighting' and 'The Long Gun' that will take place on the last day of the event and show who are the true industry leaders in the world of SEO.

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/09/21/2520456/0/en/SEO-Rockstars-Magic-PR-Attends-Top-US-SEO-Event-in-Dallas-Texas.html

About Magic PR

It is no wonder that Magic PR was named the winner of the exclusive contest with their leading press release distribution and exclusive SEO process that uses link building on Amazon, Bing, IBM, the entire Yahoo network, and Google Cloud properties, such as Google Drive, sheets, PDF, slides, and documents, that seamlessly link back to your PR and promises to give you an edge over your competitors.

With their group of talented writers expertly utilising EAT (Expertise, Authority, and Trust) in each press release, along with Magic PR's valuable partnerships with premium distribution networks, and access to the latest SEO techniques, you are guaranteed to give your press release the maximum coverage and SEO potential to rank at number one.

Their impressive service has led them to accumulate an ever-growing global client base that features a range of companies and businesses, from start-ups, and Ecommerce stores, to large international enterprises, all in a variety of different industries.

Magic PR offers a wide range of media distribution packages from bronze to the best-selling gold or their premium platinum package, which circulates your press release through prominent news and media outlets, and ensures a boost in local as well as organic rankings for your business and with it increased customers and sales.

Please check out our previous press release about the SEO Rockstars 2022 event.

More information

To find out more on how to get a little magic into your brand or business, please visit the website at magicpr.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/seo-rockstars-magic-pr-wins-quick-draw-keyword-ranking-contest/

For more information please contact:

Maj, Magic PR

Email: info@magicpr.com

Website: https://magicpr.com/

SOURCE: Magic PR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723427/SEO-Rockstars-Magic-PR-Wins-Quick-Draw-Keyword-Ranking-Contest