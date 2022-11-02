Anzeige
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Berlin
02.11.22
08:08 Uhr
3,560 Euro
-0,060
-1,66 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
02.11.2022
Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday November 10, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 10, 2022, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link:
https://www.redeye.se/events/847782/live-q-neonode

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

Director Marketing
Alana Gordon
E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com
Phone: +46 73 682 60 10

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3659568/1647039.pdf

Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-3q-invitation-to-earnings-call-november-2022,c3109083

Neonode 3Q Invitation to Earnings Call November 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neonode-to-report-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-10-2022-301666273.html


