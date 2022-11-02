Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022

WKN: A1JMT9 ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 Ticker-Symbol: EVZ 
Lang & Schwarz
02.11.22
16:22 Uhr
1,100 Euro
-1,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
EVRAZ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVRAZ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,20016:22
Dow Jones News
02.11.2022 | 15:28
130 Leser
EVRAZ plc: SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV

DJ EVRAZ plc: SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV 02-Nov-2022 / 16:56 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV

2 November 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that on 2 November 2022 the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") extended the UK Sanctions List under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 having included two shareholders of the Company:

. Alexander ABRAMOV

. Alexander FROLOV

###

For further information:

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86, XS1533915721, XS1843443273, 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  198505 
EQS News ID:  1477681 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2022 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)


© 2022 Dow Jones News
