DJ EVRAZ plc: SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV 02-Nov-2022 / 16:56 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SANCTIONS IMPOSED ON MR. ABRAMOV AND MR. FROLOV

2 November 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that on 2 November 2022 the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation ("OFSI") extended the UK Sanctions List under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 having included two shareholders of the Company:

. Alexander ABRAMOV

. Alexander FROLOV

###

For further information:

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B71N6K86, XS1533915721, XS1843443273, Category Code: MSCM TIDM: EVR LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 198505 EQS News ID: 1477681 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2022 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)