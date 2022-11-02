Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022
WKN: A3DMZH ISIN: SE0017780133 Ticker-Symbol: WAE 
Frankfurt
02.11.22
08:10 Uhr
3,664 Euro
+0,140
+3,97 %
GlobeNewswire
02.11.2022 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Wallenstam AB (435/22)

Wallenstam AB has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Sustainable
Bonds. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name ISIN code   Trading code
WALL 113GB SE0013882743 WALL_113GB 

The last day of trading will be November 3, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
