Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by Wallenstam AB (435/22)

Wallenstam AB has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Sustainable Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name ISIN code Trading code WALL 113GB SE0013882743 WALL_113GB The last day of trading will be November 3, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.