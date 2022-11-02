Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022
WKN: A2JRNJ ISIN: ES0105089009 Ticker-Symbol: 9TV 
02.11.22
08:14 Uhr
PR Newswire
02.11.2022 | 16:40
Lleida.net receives its fourth patent in the Middle East

MADRID, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) has received a new patent from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for its Method for Certifying Delivery of Data Messages to Mobile Terminals.

This patent, the company's 216th, is valid for 20 years.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional body, mainly economic in nature, which brings together the countries of the Middle East: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. It is based in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

This is the fourth patent Lleida.net has received from the GCC.

"Once again, our position in the Middle East continues to consolidate, while the company continues to receive recognition for its R&D contributions to the industry," explained the company's CEO, Sisco Sapena.

With this, the company now has a total of 216 awards for its inventions, in what is one of the most extensive Intellectual Property portfolios in the industry.

More than 60 countries on five continents have granted patents to the company, including the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia and New Zealand.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lleidanet-receives-its-fourth-patent-in-the-middle-east-301666449.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
