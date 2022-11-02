LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 7%, with 5% same-store sales growth and 4% unit growth. Third quarter GAAP operating profit grew 4%. Third quarter core operating profit grew 8% including a 3-point headwind from Russia. Third quarter GAAP EPS was $1.14 and third quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.09. Our year-over-year EPS excluding Special Items results reflect a $0.23 negative impact from a higher current year tax rate, lower investment gains and the removal of Russia-based profits. Foreign currency translation also unfavorably impacted our EPS by $0.10.

David Gibbs, CEO, said " I'm pleased to report another strong quarter for Yum!, with system sales growth of 10% excluding Russia, driven by strong demand for our iconic brands, increased digital adoption and continued momentum on unit development. Our three global brands delivered widespread system sales growth, once again demonstrating that our globally diversified business, led by our world-class teams and franchisees, can thrive in any environment."

As previously announced, Yum! entered into a sale and purchase agreement to transfer ownership of our Russian KFC restaurants, operating system and master franchise rights, including the network of KFC franchised restaurants, to Smart Service Ltd., a business operated by one of our existing KFC franchisees in Russia. Under the agreement, the buyer will be responsible for rebranding locations to a non-Yum! concept and retaining employees in Russia. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory and governmental approvals, as well as other conditions. Following the completion of the transaction, we will have ceased our corporate presence in Russia.

As of the beginning of the second quarter, we elected to remove Russia from our unit count and system sales, negatively impacting those key performance metrics as presented in our THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS section and the remainder of this release.

section and the remainder of this release. Removing Russia from our prior year base, key performance metrics would have been as follows:

Worldwide system sales grew 7%, excluding foreign currency translation, with KFC at 8%, Taco Bell at 9% and Pizza Hut 4%.

We added 979 gross units during the third quarter resulting in 644 net-new units.

Russia units are excluded from our same-store sales results for the quarter.

Reported digital sales of approximately $6 billion, with digital mix exceeding 40%.

Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted divisional operating profit by $39 million.

Reported Results % Change System Sales

Ex F/X Same-Store Sales Units GAAP Operating

Profit Core

Operating Profit1 KFC Division +8 +7 +2 (3) +7 Taco Bell Division +9 +6 +5 +10 +11 Pizza Hut Division +4 +1 +4 (8) (3) Worldwide +7 +5 +4 +4 +8 1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results in our Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results for further detail of Core Operating Profit.

All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago.

System sales growth figures exclude foreign currency translation ("F/X") and core operating profit growth figures exclude F/X and Special Items. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact worldwide GAAP results. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results in our Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results for further details.

Digital system sales includes all transactions where consumers at system restaurants utilize ordering interaction that is primarily facilitated by automated technology.

Third-Quarter Year-to-Date 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change GAAP EPS $1.14 $1.75 (35) $3.28 $4.10 (20) Special Items EPS1 $0.05 $0.53 NM $0.08 $0.66 NM EPS Excluding Special Items $1.09 $1.22 (11) $3.20 $3.44 (7) 1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results in our Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results for further detail of Special Items.

KFC DIVISION

Third-Quarter Year-to-Date %/ppts Change %/ppts Change 2022 2021 Reported Ex F/X 2022 2021 Reported Ex F/X Restaurants 26,872 26,222 +2 N/A 26,872 26,222 +2 N/A System Sales ($MM) 7,824 7,878 (1) +8 22,809 22,789 Even +6 Same-Store Sales Growth (%) +7 +6 NM NM +3 +14 NM NM Franchise and Property Revenues ($MM) 418 391 +7 +15 1,195 1,124 +6 +12 Operating Profit ($MM) 304 314 (3) +7 888 932 (5) +2 Operating Margin (%) 43.4 45.4 (2.0) (0.6) 43.5 46.6 (3.1) (2.5)

Third-Quarter (% Change) Year-to-Date (% Change) International U.S. International U.S. System Sales Growth Ex F/X +9 +3 +7 (1) Same-Store Sales Growth +8 +2 +4 (2)

As of the beginning of the second quarter, we removed 1,112 units in Russia from our global KFC unit count, or 4% of units.

KFC Division opened 485 gross new restaurants in 56 countries.

KFC Division ex-China same-store sales grew 9%.

As a result of our decision to exit the Russia business, third-quarter KFC Division system sales growth was negatively impacted by 4 percentage points, KFC International system sales growth was negatively impacted by 5 percentage points and KFC Division operating profit growth excluding foreign currency was negatively impacted by 5 percentage points.

Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted operating profit by $33 million.

KFC Markets1 Percent of KFC

System Sales2 System Sales Growth Ex F/X Third-Quarter

(% Change) Year-to-Date

(% Change) China 27% +5 (5) United States 17% +3 (1) Asia 12% +9 +7 Europe (excluding United Kingdom) 10% +25 +30 United Kingdom 8% (7) (3) Australia 7% +14 +8 Latin America 5% +26 +31 Middle East / Turkey / North Africa 5% +46 +43 Africa 4% +31 +26 Canada 2% +1 +1 Thailand 2% +35 +26 India 1% +45 +60 1Refer to investors.yum.com/financial-information/financial-reports/ for a list of the countries within each of the markets. 2Reflects Full Year 2021 adjusted for the exclusion of Russia.

TACO BELL DIVISION

Third-Quarter Year-to-Date %/ppts Change %/ppts Change 2022 2021 Reported Ex F/X 2022 2021 Reported Ex F/X Restaurants 7,974 7,619 +5 N/A 7,974 7,619 +5 N/A System Sales ($MM) 3,417 3,143 +9 +9 10,034 9,212 +9 +9 Same-Store Sales Growth (%) +6 +5 NM NM +6 +12 NM NM Franchise and Property Revenues ($MM) 196 177 +11 +11 574 518 +11 +11 Operating Profit ($MM) 204 184 +10 +11 604 560 +8 +8 Operating Margin (%) 35.9 34.6 1.3 1.4 36.1 36.1 Even 0.1

Taco Bell Division opened 98 gross new restaurants in 16 countries.

Taco Bell U.S. system sales grew 8% and Taco Bell International system sales grew 26%.

Taco Bell U.S. same-store sales grew 7% and Taco Bell International same-store sales grew 5%.

Company-owned restaurant margins were approximately 24%, slightly above the third quarter last year.

Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted operating profit by $1 million.

PIZZA HUT DIVISION

Third-Quarter Year-to-Date %/ppts Change %/ppts Change 2022 2021 Reported Ex F/X 2022 2021 Reported Ex F/X Restaurants 18,807 18,007 +4 N/A 18,807 18,007 +4 N/A System Sales ($MM) 3,146 3,170 (1) +4 9,345 9,409 (1) +3 Same-Store Sales Growth (%) +1 +4 NM NM Even +9 NM NM Franchise and Property Revenues ($MM) 145 147 (2) +3 438 435 +1 +4 Operating Profit ($MM) 92 101 (8) (3) 287 306 (6) (3) Operating Margin (%) 39.0 40.6 (1.6) (0.9) 40.1 40.9 (0.8) (0.3)

Third-Quarter (% Change) Year-to-Date (% Change) International U.S. International U.S. System Sales Growth Ex F/X +6 +2 +6 (2) Same-Store Sales Growth +2 +1 +2 (3)

As of the beginning of the second quarter, we removed 53 units in Russia from our global Pizza Hut unit count.

Pizza Hut Division opened 392 gross new restaurants in 47 countries.

Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted operating profit by $5 million.

Pizza Hut Markets1 Percent of Pizza Hut

System Sales2 System Sales Growth Ex F/X Third-Quarter

(% Change) Year-to-Date

(% Change) United States 43% +2 (2) China 16% +7 (3) Asia 14% +6 +4 Latin America / Spain / Portugal 10% +9 +14 Europe (excluding Spain & Portugal) 8% (3) +11 Middle East / Turkey / North Africa 4% +11 +15 Canada 3% +5 +6 India 1% +51 +57 Africa <1% +51 +19 1Refer to investors.yum.com/financial-information/financial-reports/ for a list of the countries within each of the markets. 2Reflects Full Year 2021 adjusted for the exclusion of Russia.

HABIT BURGER GRILL DIVISION

The Habit Burger Grill Division system sales grew 12%.

The Habit Burger Grill Division opened 4 gross new restaurants in the U.S.

The Habit Burger Grill Division same-store sales decreased 1%.

OTHER ITEMS

Disclosures pertaining to outstanding debt in our Restricted Group capital structure will be provided at the time of the filing of the third-quarter Form 10-Q.

Ex-special tax rate this quarter was just under 27%, largely due to adjustments recorded in the quarter associated with prior year taxes.

Quarter end dates for each division, restaurant count details, definitions of terms and Restricted Group financial information are available at investors.yum.com. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of nearly 54,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the company's concepts - KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked on Newsweek's list of 2021 America's Most Responsible Companies. In 2022, Yum! Brands was named to 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

