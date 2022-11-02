

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting higher fiscal fourth quarter earnings and sales, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Wednesday issued fiscal 2023 earnings and sales growth forecast.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects earnings per share of $9.54 to $10.34, and adjusted earnings per share of $10.20 to $11.00.



On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $10.92 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the year, sales are expected to grow between 7.5 percent and 11.5 percent on a reported basis, and 9 percent and 13 percent organically.



In fiscal 2022, earnings per share were $7.97, adjusted earnings per share were $9.49, and sales were $7.76 billion.



Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, said, 'As we look to 2023, we are confident in our ability to execute our strategy. Our record backlog, underlying customer demand, and a more resilient operating model position us well for another year of profitable double-digit growth.'



