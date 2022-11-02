Equal Experts listed 15th in Newsweek's top 100 Most Loved places to work in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equal Experts - a global consulting firm of expert software consultants solving big business problems with technology - has been ranked 15th in Newsweek's prestigious list of the top 100 most loved workplaces in the UK.

The results of an anonymous survey conducted as part of the qualifying process for a place in the top 100 revealed that people love working at the tech company for a multitude of reasons, including its flat structure, lack of hierarchy and grown-up attitude.

"We are treated as adults who deliver results, not just time based 'resources'" said one respondent when asked what they liked about the company.

Others drew attention to the fact that "having a company that actually lives by its values is truly refreshing," and said that the flexibility to focus their working hours on productivity rather than a 'bums on seats' model made them happier and more effective in their work.

A haven for experts who want to learn

The responses revealed some key themes that Equal Experts is delighted to stand by and thrilled to hear reflected back at them from the people in their teams.

Thomas Granier, Co-Founder and CEO of Equal Experts said: "When I founded Equal Experts I had a main driver. I wanted to create a haven where both IT expert consultants and customers could work together, focusing on long term mutual value instead of one-sided short term gain. I wanted to build an organisation of "grown-ups" - a working environment with fewer politics, less hierarchy and more autonomy. I wanted to create a place where it is easy to have genuine relationships, built on trust between everyone, behaving as equals, be they consultants or customers".

Doing brilliant things for customers

People at Equal Experts say they're involved in "doing brilliant things for customers" and know that their input is valued and valuable - a key principle of the business is that customer success is valued over getting recognition for the organisation.

"It is much more important to us that our customers win awards - instead of us - for the outcomes we have helped them achieve," said Thomas.

A business run with humility, curiosity and transparency

In making Newsweek's list, the Equal Experts team has demonstrated that it is possible to create a business where people feel trusted and motivated to do their best work for their customers, however that looks for them.

One survey response said, "Everyone I have interacted with (including Thomas, the CEO) has been warm, interesting, intelligent and humble." Another says, "The people I work with are the most knowledgeable, non-judgmental, mellowed, down to earth bunch."

It means that there's a very low-ego feel to working at the company, which encourages open and honest evaluation of the work done. One respondent talked about working with "Great people who are not scared to challenge each other and have robust discussions on interesting topics."

"It's in the name - I feel like an equal among experts"

A key outcome of the survey was the amount people feel they learn from each other at Equal Experts. With a flat hierarchy of fellow experts, individuals are able to pursue their own agendas for career development, with multiple opportunities for cross-functional learning and collaboration.

"Working with other incredibly talented individuals is a huge driver for personal development," said one respondent," with another stating that they, "Work with brilliant people who are eager to solve complex problems that help our customers meet their desired outcomes."

The freedom to experiment and learn without judgement comes across strongly in the survey responses:

"I feel safe enough to make mistakes, ask questions, get support and present my ideas. At Equal Experts I can define my own career path and there are opportunities allowing me to pursue any path I choose."

"The overall technical excellence in the network is second to none."

"I have the freedom to be myself and sometimes surprise myself with the outcomes."

Again, the low-ego, flat hierarchy of the company supports learning for everyone, no matter how long they've been with the organisation. One person said, "My opinions are always listened to and I'm not afraid to speak to and challenge anyone at any level. Even the CEO."

A final comment sums up why Equal Experts is so high on Newsweek's list:

"People at Equal Experts are always more than willing to help. I've never come across anyone who isn't friendly, intelligent, willing to help, willing to listen and they always seem to go out of their way."

Methodology

To identify the U.K.'s top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials.Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.K. firms and companies with a strong U.K. presence that are based overseas.)

About Equal Experts

Engaging 3,000 consultants across 5 continents, Equal Experts helps create leading digital products and services. We decide with data, design for users, deliver at pace and scale sustainably.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organisation built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equal-experts-listed-15th-in-newsweeks-top-100-most-loved-places-to-work-in-the-uk-301666545.html