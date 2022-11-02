Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
02.11.22
15:06 Uhr
5,950 Euro
+0,050
+0,85 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7505,90018:48
5,8005,85018:48
PR Newswire
02.11.2022 | 18:22
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 2

2 November 2022

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 88,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 500.246p. The highest price paid per share was 505.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 494.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0106% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 479,063,227 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 827,615,801. Rightmove holds 12,375,052 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Deputy Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
200497.50 08:13:41
137497.20 08:14:52
978498.00 08:20:41
962499.00 08:27:02
583498.50 08:35:53
320498.50 08:35:53
362499.40 08:38:40
497499.40 08:38:40
877499.70 08:44:04
900499.70 08:51:56
599498.10 08:57:05
282498.10 08:57:05
886498.00 09:03:34
368498.10 09:09:27
151498.10 09:09:27
275498.10 09:09:27
10498.10 09:09:27
898496.20 09:19:27
881496.10 09:26:16
861497.80 09:39:10
955497.70 09:45:41
937497.20 09:57:00
900497.00 10:00:12
816497.80 10:08:28
40497.80 10:08:28
750498.00 10:12:44
173498.00 10:12:44
841497.50 10:27:41
347497.90 10:31:02
498497.90 10:31:02
627496.80 10:35:43
51496.80 10:35:43
870496.60 10:43:39
100496.20 10:47:01
931495.70 10:50:42
39495.20 10:52:54
839495.10 10:53:23
877495.70 10:59:14
842495.20 11:11:37
813494.80 11:20:01
811495.10 11:27:55
993496.80 11:41:43
596496.70 11:44:18
228496.70 11:44:18
987497.10 11:48:33
588497.80 11:59:50
930500.60 12:10:34
284500.20 12:11:11
996500.60 12:15:01
867499.30 12:15:01
966499.30 12:15:01
945499.10 12:15:33
965499.10 12:17:30
854499.90 12:27:46
812502.20 12:36:46
969502.20 12:40:41
213501.00 12:48:07
687501.00 12:48:07
867503.00 13:00:17
816502.40 13:09:38
963502.20 13:16:28
503503.40 13:28:04
429503.40 13:28:04
1000504.00 13:31:18
667504.00 13:31:18
218504.00 13:31:18
888503.00 13:33:12
837503.20 13:36:36
882503.20 13:38:17
845504.20 13:41:27
667504.80 13:45:00
185504.80 13:45:00
642504.80 13:48:13
268504.80 13:48:13
922505.40 13:54:33
908505.40 13:54:33
896504.60 14:01:20
973504.40 14:03:29
667505.60 14:08:14
650505.60 14:08:14
335505.20 14:11:51
558505.20 14:11:51
911505.40 14:14:31
2504.60 14:19:57
954504.80 14:23:39
667504.80 14:23:39
285504.80 14:23:39
956504.00 14:27:47
2504.00 14:27:47
667504.00 14:30:37
329504.00 14:30:37
867504.00 14:34:15
835504.60 14:41:13
667504.60 14:41:13
811503.60 14:44:49
819503.80 14:48:24
844503.80 14:50:50
946503.80 14:55:08
580503.80 14:57:25
323503.80 14:57:25
930504.00 15:00:53
991502.80 15:04:30
870502.80 15:08:53
277502.60 15:15:00
550502.60 15:15:00
919502.20 15:16:21
834501.40 15:19:13
41501.40 15:19:13
978500.80 15:24:06
958500.20 15:27:05
80499.80 15:30:31
653499.80 15:30:31
423499.20 15:34:59
390499.20 15:34:59
838499.80 15:38:40
858499.50 15:40:01
275499.30 15:43:21
686499.30 15:43:21
845498.00 15:44:34
993497.80 15:47:43
820498.00 15:50:36
2497.90 15:56:01
900497.80 15:56:03
12497.60 15:58:41
1497.60 15:58:41
4497.60 15:58:42
982497.50 15:58:57
339496.40 16:03:51
597496.40 16:03:51
450496.40 16:05:38
405496.40 16:05:38
900495.70 16:08:16
36495.70 16:08:16
109496.40 16:13:11
847496.40 16:14:22
842496.20 16:19:40
667496.20 16:19:40
134496.20 16:21:44
867496.20 16:21:44
5496.20 16:22:44
37496.20 16:22:44
640496.20 16:22:44
RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.