

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher on Wednesday, shrugging off a mild setback that pushed it briefly into the red around mid afternoon.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,864.62 around late morning after a steady start, ended with a gain of 22.58 points or 0.21% at 10,806.23. The index touched a low of 10,766.77.



Roche Holding, Lonza Group and Swisscom gained 1 to 1.3%. Geberit climbed 0.75%, while Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group and Nestle gained 0.5 to 0.55%.



Sonova ended 3.3% down. Richemont and Credit Suisse both dropped nearly 2%. Alcon declined 1.52%.



UBS Group, Swiss Re, ABB, Holcim and Sika lost 0.5 to 0.79%.



In the Mid Price Index, AMS surged 6.75% and Bachem Holding climbed 3.6%. SIG Combibloc gained nearly 2%. Tecan Group, Dufry, Barry Callebaut and Zur Rose also closed notably higher.



Flughafen Zurich ended 3.4% down, while Lindt & Spruengli and Temenos Group ended lower by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.



