Global Automotive Traction Motor Market Size, Trends and Growth opportunity, By Vehicle Type, By Motor Type, By Type, By EV Type, By Power Output, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share Forecast, Global Forecast to 2027
Global Automotive Traction Motor Market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 12.91% from 2022-2027.
Market Drivers
The Global Automotive Traction Motor Market is growing effectively due to increasing demand for EV's, a rise in manufacturing of high-performance motors across the globe, and supporting government policies. The growing popularity and technological advancements in electric vehicles have a direct positive effect on the traction motors market.
Further, the highly predicted growth of EVs due to government mandates and global presence of major OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in the automotive traction motor market is expected to drive the market.
Market Restraints
However, limited availability and price volatility of materials used in production of traction motors hinders the market growth. Whereas, limited EV charging supporting infrastructure in developing countries acts as a restraining factor to the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Automotive Traction Motor Market is segmented based on the EV Type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Based on Type, the market is segmented into alternating current (AC), and direct current (DC). Based on the Motor Type, the market is segmented into permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), DC brushless, and AC induction. Based on the Power Output, the market is segmented into less than 200 kW, 200-400 kW, and above 400 kW.
Market Taxonomy
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger cars
- Trucks
- Buses
- Pickup Trucks
- Vans
By EV Type
- BEV
- HEV
- PHEV
By Type
- AC
- DC
By Motor Type:
- PMSM
- AC induction
By Power Output:
- Less than 200 kW
- 200-400 kW
- Above 400 kW
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market Outlook
5 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Vehicle Type
6 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By EV Type
7 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Type
8 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Motor Type
9 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Power Output
10 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Region
11 North America Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
12 Europe Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
13 Asia Pacific Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
14 Latin America Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
15 Middle East Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
16 Competitive Analysis
17 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Borgwarner Inc.
- Schaeffler Group
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- Nidec Corporation
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Jing-Jin Electric
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Magna International
- Mahle Group
- Mitsuba Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
