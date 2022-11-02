The "Global Automotive Traction Motor Market Size, Trends and Growth opportunity, By Vehicle Type, By Motor Type, By Type, By EV Type, By Power Output, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share Forecast, Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Traction Motor Market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 12.91% from 2022-2027.

Market Drivers

The Global Automotive Traction Motor Market is growing effectively due to increasing demand for EV's, a rise in manufacturing of high-performance motors across the globe, and supporting government policies. The growing popularity and technological advancements in electric vehicles have a direct positive effect on the traction motors market.

Further, the highly predicted growth of EVs due to government mandates and global presence of major OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in the automotive traction motor market is expected to drive the market.

Market Restraints

However, limited availability and price volatility of materials used in production of traction motors hinders the market growth. Whereas, limited EV charging supporting infrastructure in developing countries acts as a restraining factor to the market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Traction Motor Market is segmented based on the EV Type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Based on Type, the market is segmented into alternating current (AC), and direct current (DC). Based on the Motor Type, the market is segmented into permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM), DC brushless, and AC induction. Based on the Power Output, the market is segmented into less than 200 kW, 200-400 kW, and above 400 kW.

Market Taxonomy

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Trucks

Buses

Pickup Trucks

Vans

By EV Type

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By Type

AC

DC

By Motor Type:

PMSM

AC induction

By Power Output:

Less than 200 kW

200-400 kW

Above 400 kW

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market Outlook

5 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Vehicle Type

6 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By EV Type

7 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Type

8 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Motor Type

9 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Power Output

10 Global Automotive Traction Motor Market, By Region

11 North America Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Europe Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

13 Asia Pacific Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

14 Latin America Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

15 Middle East Automotive Traction Motor Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

16 Competitive Analysis

17 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Borgwarner Inc.

Schaeffler Group

BYD Co. Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Jing-Jin Electric

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Magna International

Mahle Group

Mitsuba Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

