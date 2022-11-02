Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022 (2:00 pm CET on November 16, 2022). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:

United States: +1 760 294 16 74

United Kingdom: +44 203 059 58 69

Switzerland: +41 91 261 14 47

No access code necessary

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Twelve years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

