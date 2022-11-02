

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.33 billion, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.52 billion, or $1.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 billion or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.7% to $22.27 billion from $16.91 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $0.33 Bln. vs. $1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.17 -Revenue (Q3): $22.27 Bln vs. $16.91 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

METLIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de