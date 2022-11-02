Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852789 ISIN: US5658491064 Ticker-Symbol: USS 
Tradegate
02.11.22
21:05 Uhr
30,445 Euro
-0,885
-2,82 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,23030,60522:24
30,18530,49021:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARATHON OIL
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION30,445-2,82 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.