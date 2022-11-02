

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $817 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $832 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 55.2% to $2.25 billion from $1.45 billion last year.



Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $817 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.22 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $2.25 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARATHON OIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de