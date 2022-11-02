

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for APA Corporation (APA):



Earnings: $422 million in Q3 vs. -$113 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.28 in Q3 vs. -$0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $651 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.78 per share Revenue: $2.87 billion in Q3 vs. $1.65 billion in the same period last year.



