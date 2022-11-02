Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022
02.11.2022 | 23:44
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi to Announce Third Quarter Results of 2022 on November 14, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022. These results will be released on Monday, November 14, 2022.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723657/SouthGobi-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-Results-of-2022-on-November-14-2022

