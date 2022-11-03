DJ New Huo Tech Partners with UK Insurance Giant, Further Enhancing the Security of Custodian Assets

EQS Newswire / 03/11/2022 / 12:02 UTC+8

New Huo Tech Partners with UK Insurance Giant, Further Enhancing the Security of Custodian Assets

[3 November 2022, Hong Kong]New Huo Technology Holdings Limited ("New Huo Tech", stock code: 1611. HK) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, New Huo Trust Company Limited("NH Trust"), has obtained insurance from Arch Insurance Group Inc ("Arch Insurance"), one of the syndicates at the UK insurance giant Lloyd's of London, adding insurance protection for clients' custodian assets.

As a compliant trust company, NH Tech Trust holds the Hong Kong Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) license, and highly values their client's - assets security. Its custodian service is developed by the security team with 0 security incident in 9 years and has obtained several international security certificates. However, there is no upper limit for the pursuit of better asset security solutions, thus, insurance is essential to protect the interests of investors and to pursue a long-term business development.

Lloyd's of London is the largest insurance organization in UK with over 200 years of history and business in over 200 countries worldwide. The insurance is underwritten and managed by Arch Insurance Group a Syndicate member of Lloyd's of London, which provides cold wallet insurance for NH Trust's custodian clients. The insurance mainly covers the loss of digital assets in the risk of security vulnerability or hacker attack, physical damage to cold wallet facilities, etc. Arch Insurance is a fast-growing insurance company. In 2022, Arch Insurance plans to underwrite approximately USD2bn in GWP across more than 20 lines of business in the London Market.

New Huo Tech has always been insisting on safeguarding clients' assets and providing efficient and professional digital assets services. The insurance helps the company to further improve the standard of protecting client's assets. Looking forward, New Huo Tech will continue to improve its services and provide more comprehensive asset security protection.

About New Huo Tech

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited ("New Huo Tech", Stock Code: 1611.HK) is a leading one-stop digital asset service platform. We are committed to leading traditional finance into the world of digital assets, with professional, compliant, secure, and efficient services. Currently, the company services cover data center services, SaaS, virtual asset management, custody, OTC, lending, trading platform and strategic investment. File: New Huo Tech Partners with UK Insurance Giant, Further Enhancing the Security of Custodian Assets

03/11/2022 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1478027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2022 00:03 ET (04:03 GMT)