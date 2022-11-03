DNO ASA: Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend in November 2022

Oslo, 3 November 2022 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2022, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.25 per share to be made on or about 16 November 2022 to all shareholders of record as of 9 November 2022. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 8 November 2022.

Dividend amount: NOK 0.25 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 7 November 2022 Ex-date: 8 November 2022 Record date: 9 November 2022 Payment date: 16 November 2022 (on or about) Date of approval: 2 November 2022, based on authorization granted 25 May 2022





DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

