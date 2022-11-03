Caverion postpones slightly the disclosure of its interim report for January-September 2022

HELSINKI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation postpones slightly the disclosure of its interim report for January-September 2022. The interim report was previously informed to be published on 3 November 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EET. The new disclosure time is on 3 November 2022 at approximately 8:30 a.m. EET.
