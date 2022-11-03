Anzeige
Caverion postpones slightly the disclosure of its interim report for January-September 2022

HELSINKI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation postpones slightly the disclosure of its interim report for January-September 2022. The interim report was previously informed to be published on 3 November 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EET. The new disclosure time is on 3 November 2022 at approximately 8:30 a.m. EET.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3660575/1647840.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-postpones-slightly-the-disclosure-of-its-interim-report-for-januaryseptember-2022-301667182.html

