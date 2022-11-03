DJ JSC Halyk Bank: 9M & 3Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- November 3, 2022

Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan"

9M & 3Q 2022 Results Conference Call Invitation

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 9M and 3Q 2022 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from November 18, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.

The registration is open until November 21, 2022 (including), for the registration please click here.

Presentation will be also available starting from November 21, 2022 at:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results

Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank's website:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

JSC "Halyk Bank" +7 727 259 04 30 +7 701 999 40 07 Mira Kassenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 +7 778 422 27 20 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 727 330 16 77 +7 701 225 02 72 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

