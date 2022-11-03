

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group (GBERF.PK) reported that its net income for the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 17.1% to 541 million Swiss francs from last year's with earnings per share decreasing 15.2% to 15.62 francs from the previous year.



But net sales for the period increased 1.4% year-over-year to 2.73 billion francs. The increase was strongly affected by negative currency effects of 184 million francs. Local currencies saw growth of 8.2%. The significantly above-normal growth was driven by sales price increases and stable volumes, which reached an all-time record level in the prior year due to the home improvement trend triggered by COVID-19.



However, the successful launches of new products and strong growth in emerging markets outside of Europe had a positive effect on volume growth.



For 2022 as a whole, the company expects mid to high single digit growth in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of around 27%.



The company is convinced that it can continue to achieve its medium-term targets of average annual net sales growth in local currencies of 4% to 6% and an average EBITDA margin of 28% to 30%.



