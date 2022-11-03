Audio and Ebook service BookBeat now offers a great exclusive offer on their monthly subscription service to not only new, but also existing student users

SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, is providing BookBeat, an audioservice, with a verification platform to roll out its new student marketing program.

BookBeat has been able to enjoy double digit growth in recent months, with the biggest increase in new users coming from the younger age groups. In order to thank this target group and expand on its growth, BookBeat has recently launched a tailor-made marketing campaign for students, offering their students the best price for monthly subscriptions.

To take advantage of the exclusive offer, students easily verify their eligibility through SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands. SheerID only uses the data customers submit voluntarily to verify eligibility and for communication purposes. This data is never shared or sold to a third party making the process safe and instant. Once verification is completed, eligible students can take advantage of these BookBeat offerings that are currently available in Sweden, Finland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Poland, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium:

"We are so appreciative of the younger generation enjoying our audio and ebook offerings and that's why we are taking our targeted marketing campaign one step further by offering a great discount on BookBeat Basic, exclusively to students," says Sofia Eriksson, CCO at BookBeat.

"Savvy brands like BookBeat are focused on acquiring the next generation of customers with exclusive student offers," said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. "They know the student community appreciates not only the savings, but will also recognise that the brand values them as customers and goes the extra mile to earn their trust, loyalty, and repeat business."

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly coveted consumer communities such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

BookBeat is one of Europe's leading streaming services for audiobooks and ebooks. The company was founded in 2015 and is owned by Bonnier Books, one of Europe's leading publishing companies. In May 2016 the first broad launch was initiated on the Swedish market. Today, BookBeat has more than 100 employees and its head office on Sveavägen 56 in Stockholm, as well as local offices in Karlstad, Helsinki, Berlin and Warsaw. BookBeat is available in 28 European markets and has over 600 000 monthly paying users in the service, most users are located in Sweden, Finland and Germany.

