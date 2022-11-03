Anzeige
03.11.2022
MFP Technology Services Expands its Partnership with Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group into Europe

Lenovo Value Recovery minimizes environmental impact with a circular economy, extending the life of enterprise hardware and reducing e-waste

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MFP Technology Services announces its collaboration with Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) to support the expansion of the Lenovo Value Recovery program (LVR) into Europe. Lenovo Value Recovery reduces environmental impact and is designed to extend the life of our enterprise products through the reuse and recycling of materials by performing refurbishment and re-utilization. The collaboration is an extension of the North America program implemented two years ago and will make a select set of excess, surplus and end-of-life equipment available to customers.


"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Lenovo ISG" added Steve Nickel, President, MFP Technology Services. "MFP has long-term loyalty for the brand and has developed a deep specialization managing excess, surplus and end of life data center products."

To learn more, visit https://www.mfptech.com/ or contact Lenovo; for EMEA inquires lvremea@lenovo.com and for NA inquires lvr@lenovo.com

About MFP Technology Services

MFP Technology Services offers information technology hardware solutions. The company specializes in Lenovo, Intel, and AMD based servers, from parts and options to high-end configured to order Servers, Blades, Flex, Tape and Storage. MFP commercializes high quality products including closed box, open box, refurbished and fully reconditioned systems, on a global basis. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924335/lenovo_MFP_logo_lockup_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mfp-technology-services-expands-its-partnership-with-lenovo-infrastructure-solutions-group-into-europe-301665444.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
