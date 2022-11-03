Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022

WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol: IT3 
Frankfurt
03.11.22
08:03 Uhr
1,010 Euro
-0,010
-0,98 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.11.2022 | 08:31
Custodian REIT plc: Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to stated post-offer intentions with regard to Drum Income Plus REIT plc ("Drum")

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to stated post-offer intentions with regard to Drum Income Plus REIT plc ("Drum") 03-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE TAKEOVER CODE (THE "CODE") WHICH, AMONGST OTHER THINGS, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF THE PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE END OF THE OFFER PERIOD CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS.

For immediate release

3 November 2022

Custodian REIT plc

(the "Company" or "Custodian REIT")

Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to stated post-offer intentions with regard to Drum Income Plus REIT plc ("Drum")

The Company announces that, further to the completion of its recommended all-share acquisition of Drum, which was effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 on 3 November 2021, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Takeover Panel in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that Custodian REIT has complied with its post-offer statements of intent made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Code, as originally detailed in its announcement of 3 September 2021 and the scheme document published on 28 September 2021.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found by contacting: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Stuart Ord Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
              www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                         custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: OUP 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  198453 
EQS News ID:  1477591 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1477591&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
