

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Auto parts business ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) on Thursday said its revenues surged in the third quarter of 2022.



The first nine months of 2022 resulted in a loss before tax of 62.2 million euros as compared to a profit before tax of 91.7 million euros in the corresponding period of the previous year.



Net loss for the period was 86.4 million euros or 1.37 euro per share versus a profit of 54.4 million euros or 0.86 euro per share in the prior period.



Revenue for the nine-month period, however, increased by 9.1 percent to 1.3 billion euros, from 1.2 billion euros in the prior period, mainly due to the 15.9 percent revenue surge in the third quarter. Revenue increased to 464.1 million euros in the third quarter, from 400.6 million euros in the prior period, amidst economic and geopolitical volatility.



Adjusted for exchange rate effects, revenue expanded by 67.4 million euros or 5.5% year on year in the first nine months of 2022 and by 45.9 million euros or 11.5% in the third quarter of 2022.



The Germany-headquartered firm also confirmed the 2022 guidance. With regard to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), the Group anticipates a margin of around -2% to -3%. Excluding special items of EUR 95.4 million, this corresponds to an EBIT margin of around 2% to 3%. The Group's projections for its other key performance indicators also remain unchanged for the annual period as a whole.



Shares of ElringKlinger were last traded at 7.16 euros, down 0.17 euros or 2.32 percent from the previous close.



