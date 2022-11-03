Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
03.11.22
09:08 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
03.11.2022 | 08:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF CAVERION OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 NOVEMBER 2022 SHARES

THE SHARES OF CAVERION OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Caverion Oyj announced on 3 November 2022 that it has entered into a
combination agreement pursuant to which North 3 Holdings Oy will make a
voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Caverion
Oyj that are not held by Caverion Oyj or its subsidiaries. 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Caverion Oyj to the Observation segment
on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule
4.1.1 article d). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. 

The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or its Shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
