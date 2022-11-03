Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF CAVERION OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 NOVEMBER 2022 SHARES THE SHARES OF CAVERION OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Caverion Oyj announced on 3 November 2022 that it has entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which North 3 Holdings Oy will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Caverion Oyj that are not held by Caverion Oyj or its subsidiaries. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Caverion Oyj to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or its Shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260