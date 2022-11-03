Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 4 November 2022 in the ISIN below. Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0060315604 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Ress Life Investments ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 161,964 shares (EUR 80,982,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 628 shares (EUR 314,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 162,592 shares (EUR 81,296,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: EUR 2449.61 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 500 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: RLAINV ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 114492 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66