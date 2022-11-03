ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 22%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% and amounted to SEK 125.4 (102.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 12% and amounted to SEK 4.8 (4.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22% to SEK 130.2 (106.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2022 increased by 6% to SEK 1144.0 (1076.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK 22-Oct 21-Oct Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change The Nordics 27.8 29.2 -5 % 263.5 300.4 -12 % Central Europe 27.3 18.1 51 % 223.7 180.6 24 % East Europe 29.8 24.3 23 % 267.6 262.3 2 % South & West Europe 15.8 11.5 37 % 129.9 114.4 14 % The Baltics 6.7 6.1 10 % 59.3 58.3 2 % North America 11.0 4.4 150 % 63.1 40.5 56 % Asia-Pacific 5.9 8.8 -33 % 63.5 68.1 -7 % Africa 1.1 0.0

7.3 0.0

Zinzino 125.4 102.4 22 % 1077.9 1024.6 5 % Faun Pharma 4.8 4.3 12 % 66.1 51.5 28 % Zinzino Group 130.2 106.7 22 % 1144.0 1076.1 6 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlansds, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

