AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 02/11/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 101.4458
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4999139
CODE: NRAM
ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 198524 EQS News ID: 1478147 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
