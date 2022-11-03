First North Denmark: Brain+A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Brain+A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 10 November 2022. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061670205 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Brain+ -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 11,815,912 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,904,606 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 15,720,518 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 1.638 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: BRAINP -------------------------------------------------- Short name: 235014 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG, tel. + 43 1 740 408045