Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1103Q ISIN: US74316X1019 Ticker-Symbol: PFR 
Frankfurt
03.11.22
08:16 Uhr
1,010 Euro
+0,025
+2,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROFIRE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROFIRE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2022 | 21:22
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Profire Energy, Inc.: Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Third Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $12.8 million, an 85% increase from prior-year quarter
  • Gross margin improved 280 basis points year-over-year to 47.7%
  • Net income of $1.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share
  • Generated EBITDA of $2.4 million1
  • Revenue from strategic diversification efforts nearly doubled sequentially to $1 million, or 7.7% of revenue

"Our third quarter results represent the best quarter in the company's recent history, with our highest revenue period since 2014 and highest quarterly net income since the first quarter of 2019," said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy. "We are pleased with the significant recovery we have been able to demonstrate this year for our business despite the many challenges of today's economy. We remain committed to our strategic objectives of sustainable growth and industry diversification."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $12.8 million, compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter and $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increase was primarily driven by improving customer demand, a rise in natural gas prices, and an increase in drilling and completion activity.

Gross profit was $6.1 million, compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 47.7% of revenues, compared to 45.7% of revenues in the prior quarter and 44.9% of revenues in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit and margin reflects higher revenue and greater fixed cost coverage, partially offset by inflationary cost pressure including higher costs of freight, shipping and direct labor.

___________
1 See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Total operating expenses were $4.0 million, compared to $4.3 million in the second quarter and $3.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to increases in headcount and cost inflation across the business, while the sequential decrease is related to an employee retention payroll tax credit (ERC) earned under the CARES Act. Without the decrease in payroll tax expenses provided by the ERC, operating expenses for the quarter would have been relatively flat sequentially.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 15% and R&D increased 50%, while depreciation decreased 8% from the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was $1.2 million or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income of $284,829 or $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter and net $92,246 or breakeven on a diluted share basis in the third quarter last year.

"We continue to experience increased levels of interest from our traditional oil and gas customer base resulting from increased drilling and completion, retrofit programs, and other capital projects that were deferred during the pandemic," stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. "Revenues outside our traditional oil and gas business nearly doubled sequentially this quarter to $1 million, as we booked orders and completed projects related in the metal manufacturing, heat treating, landfill, food and beverage and renewable natural gas industries. We continue to evaluate our opportunities and believe this segment can become a meaningful contributor to the company's overall revenue. We remain well-positioned as we close out 2022 to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the Profire investor relations webpage: https://ir.profireenergy.com/news-events. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number at least five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 12:30 p.m. ET on the same day through November 17, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 10020052

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, it has started to succeed in several diversified non-oil and gas markets as well. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company's expected growth, delivering long-term value to shareholders, committing to strategic objectives, and financial performance through 2022 & 2023. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO & CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser & John Beisler
214-872-2710

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

For the three Months Ended September 30,2022
EBITDA Calculation 
Net Income$1,210,748 
Add back net income tax expense$958,300 
Add back net interest expense$(45,107) 
Add back depreciation and amortization$272,204 
EBITDA calculated$2,396,145 


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
  For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
REVENUES (note 8)        
Sales of products, net $11,895,881  $6,296,736  $29,634,986  $16,328,810 
Sales of services, net  933,457   646,462   2,330,639   1,741,020 
Total Revenues  12,829,338   6,943,198   31,965,625   18,069,830 
         
COST OF SALES        
Cost of sales - product  5,960,311   3,217,655   14,873,075   8,666,168 
Cost of sales - services  750,151   606,075   2,013,825   1,451,775 
Total Cost of Sales  6,710,462   3,823,730   16,886,900   10,117,943 
         
GROSS PROFIT  6,118,876   3,119,468   15,078,725   7,951,887 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES        
General and administrative  3,413,048   2,980,945   10,591,986   8,319,353 
Research and development  435,059   290,657   1,105,571   848,993 
Depreciation and amortization  152,876   166,155   479,473   500,492 
Total Operating Expenses  4,000,983   3,437,757   12,177,030   9,668,838 
         
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS  2,117,893   (318,289)  2,901,695   (1,716,951)
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)        
Gain on sale of assets  12,887   31,685   323,570   144,078 
Other income (expense)  (6,839)  (2,984)  (43,567)  1,755 
Interest income  45,107   33,067   86,959   82,698 
Total Other Income  51,155   61,768   366,962   228,531 
         
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES  2,169,048   (256,521)  3,268,657   (1,488,420)
         
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)  (958,300)  348,767   (1,145,919)  582,000 
         
NET INCOME (LOSS) $1,210,748  $92,246  $2,122,738  $(906,420)
         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)        
Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $(591,282) $(263,908) $(723,209) $39,183 
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments  (172,802)  (20,811)  (594,596)  26,744 
Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)  (764,084)  (284,719)  (1,317,805)  65,927 
         
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $446,664  $(192,473) $804,933  $(840,493)
         
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $0.03  $  $0.04  $(0.02)
FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $0.02  $  $0.04  $(0.02)
         
BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING  47,036,012   48,239,236   47,201,611   48,095,404 
FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING  48,558,207   49,328,808   48,761,346   48,095,404 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  As of
  September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS (Unaudited)  
CURRENT ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $5,639,865  $8,188,270 
Short-term investments  867,658   1,013,683 
Accounts receivable, net  8,933,905   6,262,799 
Inventories, net (note 3)  10,205,207   7,185,248 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4)  2,642,512   1,025,276 
Income tax receivable     560,445 
Total Current Assets  28,289,147   24,235,721 
LONG-TERM ASSETS    
Net deferred tax asset  185,772   163,254 
Long-term investments  7,944,181   8,259,809 
Financing right-of-use asset  132,760   65,280 
Property and equipment, net  10,374,126   11,185,539 
Intangible assets, net  1,312,660   1,549,138 
Goodwill  2,579,381   2,579,381 
Total Long-Term Assets  22,528,880   23,802,401 
TOTAL ASSETS $50,818,027  $48,038,122 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable $2,008,126  $1,822,559 
Accrued liabilities (note 5)  3,157,221   1,872,348 
Current financing lease liability (note 6)  53,084   30,214 
Income taxes payable  570,430    
Total Current Liabilities  5,788,861   3,725,121 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES    
Net deferred income tax liability  480,105   136,106 
Long-term financing lease liability (note 6)  80,684   35,912 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  6,349,650   3,897,139 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7)    
Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding      
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 52,078,283 issued and 47,040,153 outstanding at September 30, 2022, and 51,720,142 issued and 47,643,233 outstanding at December 31, 2021  52,079   51,720 
Treasury stock, at cost  (7,336,323)  (6,107,593)
Additional paid-in capital  31,570,226   30,819,394 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,418,272)  (2,100,467)
Retained earnings  23,600,667   21,477,929 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  44,468,377   44,140,983 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $50,818,027  $48,038,122 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2022 2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES   
Net income (loss)$2,122,738  $(906,420)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization expense 831,036   971,712 
Gain on sale of property and equipment (314,059)  (144,078)
Gain on sale of intangibles (9,511)   
Bad debt expense 40,948   2,622 
Stock awards issued for services 605,955   474,881 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (2,620,155)  (904,325)
Income taxes receivable/payable 1,130,931   (606,128)
Inventories (3,190,546)  946,865 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,668,442)  532,519 
Deferred tax asset/liability 307,663   49,851 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,566,810   540,322 
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities (1,196,632)  957,821 
    
INVESTING ACTIVITIES   
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 464,574   101,169 
Proceeds from sale of intangibles 85,000    
Purchase of investments (133,371)  (881,588)
Purchase of property and equipment (370,791)  (138,562)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 45,412   (918,981)
    
FINANCING ACTIVITIES   
Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (94,802)  (42,829)
Cash received in exercise of stock options 31,084   2,673 
Purchase of treasury stock (1,228,731)   
Principal paid towards lease liability (28,145)  (31,911)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,320,594)  (72,067)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (76,591)  14,331 
    
NET DECREASE IN CASH (2,548,405)  (18,896)
CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 8,188,270   9,148,312 
CASH AT END OF PERIOD$5,639,865  $9,129,416 
    
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION   
    
CASH PAID FOR:   
Interest$2,331  $2,689 
Income taxes$21,000  $17,150 
NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES   
Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses$212,787  $ 

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes. 


PROFIRE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.