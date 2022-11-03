Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
WKN: A1XEQV ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Ticker-Symbol: IRES 
Frankfurt
03.11.22
08:02 Uhr
1,114 Euro
-0,006
-0,54 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
03.11.2022 | 10:31
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Nov-2022 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                                 HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT 
a)      Name 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
a)      Position/status                   NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR / PDMR 
                                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                                 635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
                                 ORDINARY SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR0.10 EACH 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                                 IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction              PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  I. 
c)                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                 EUR1.128     40,000

Aggregated information

N/A - single transaction

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price I. 2 NOVEMBER 2022

e) Date of the transaction I. EURONEXT DUBLIN

f) Place of the transaction

g) Additional Information None

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  198587 
EQS News ID:  1478277 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1478277&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2022 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
