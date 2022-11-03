Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Nov-2022 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT a) Name Reason for the notification 2 a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR / PDMR INITIAL NOTIFICATION b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC a) Name 635400EOPACLULRENY18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES Price(s) and volume(s) I. c) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR1.128 40,000
Aggregated information
N/A - single transaction
d) - Aggregated volume
- Price I. 2 NOVEMBER 2022
e) Date of the transaction I. EURONEXT DUBLIN
f) Place of the transaction
g) Additional Information None
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: DSH TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 198587 EQS News ID: 1478277 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
