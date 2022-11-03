Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 
Tradegate
03.11.22
12:15 Uhr
13,035 Euro
-0,230
-1,73 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,04013,06012:17
13,04013,05012:17
PR Newswire
03.11.2022 | 11:04
95 Leser
Stora Enso Oyj: Change in the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Stora Enso

HELSINKI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidium has appointed Reima Rytsölä, CEO of Solidium Oy, as a member of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Stora Enso Oyj on 3 November 2022. Prior to the change, Solidium was represented by Harri Sailas.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Stora Enso Oyj consists of the Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders.

In accordance with the above, the members of Stora Enso's Nomination Board are:
Chair Marcus Wallenberg, Chair of the Board of Directors of FAM AB
Håkan Buskhe, Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors
Antti Mäkinen, Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors
Reima Rytsölä, CEO of Solidium Oy.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-the-composition-of-the-shareholders-nomination-board-of-stora-enso-301667375.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
