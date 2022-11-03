DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2022 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.7811
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 170792480
CODE: LCWL LN
ISIN: LU1781541179
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 198685 EQS News ID: 1478543 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1478543&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 03, 2022 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)